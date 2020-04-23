Ionis Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:IONS) Stock Holdings Trimmed by DNB Asset Management AS

DNB Asset Management AS lowered its holdings in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:IONS) by 16.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 13,226 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,663 shares during the period. DNB Asset Management AS’s holdings in Ionis Pharmaceuticals were worth $625,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. BVF Inc. IL increased its position in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 133.0% during the 4th quarter. BVF Inc. IL now owns 2,179,735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,678,000 after purchasing an additional 1,244,187 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at $73,035,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its position in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 13,213.0% during the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 489,651 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,579,000 after purchasing an additional 485,973 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its position in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 8,790,025 shares of the company’s stock valued at $531,006,000 after purchasing an additional 374,736 shares during the period. Finally, Scout Investments Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at $15,635,000. 86.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of IONS opened at $54.67 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.41 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 9.97 and a quick ratio of 9.90. Ionis Pharmaceuticals Inc has a one year low of $39.32 and a one year high of $75.14. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $49.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $57.28.

Ionis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IONS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 26th. The company reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.37. The firm had revenue of $494.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $407.05 million. Ionis Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 22.23% and a net margin of 26.09%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 157.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.21 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Ionis Pharmaceuticals Inc will post -0.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Chairman Stanley T. Crooke sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.00, for a total value of $705,000.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 41,935 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,970,945. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Patrick R. O’neil sold 3,882 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.60, for a total transaction of $231,367.20. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 20,720 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,234,912. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 33,882 shares of company stock worth $1,613,917. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on IONS shares. BMO Capital Markets restated a “buy” rating and issued a $86.00 target price on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, January 30th. TheStreet upgraded Ionis Pharmaceuticals from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. ValuEngine upgraded Ionis Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. BidaskClub upgraded Ionis Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald decreased their target price on Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $65.00 to $56.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 26th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $72.50.

Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers and develops RNA-targeted therapeutics in the United States. The company offers SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy (SMA) in pediatric and adult patients; and TEGSEDI, an injection for the treatment of polyneuropathy of hereditary transthyretin-mediated amyloidosis in adults.

