Ionis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IONS) Stock Rating Upgraded by BidaskClub

Ionis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IONS) was upgraded by stock analysts at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Thursday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on IONS. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. ValuEngine raised shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price target on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, December 31st. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Ionis Pharmaceuticals presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $72.50.

Get Ionis Pharmaceuticals alerts:

NASDAQ:IONS opened at $54.67 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 9.97 and a quick ratio of 9.90. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $49.85 and a two-hundred day moving average of $57.28. The stock has a market cap of $7.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.41 and a beta of 1.76. Ionis Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $39.32 and a 1-year high of $75.14.

Ionis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IONS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 26th. The company reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.37. The company had revenue of $494.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $407.05 million. Ionis Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 26.09% and a return on equity of 22.23%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 157.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.21 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Ionis Pharmaceuticals will post -0.13 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Ionis Pharmaceuticals news, SVP Patrick R. O’neil sold 3,882 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.60, for a total value of $231,367.20. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 20,720 shares in the company, valued at $1,234,912. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Stanley T. Crooke sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.17, for a total transaction of $677,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 61,545 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,779,987.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 33,882 shares of company stock worth $1,613,917 in the last 90 days. 2.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its holdings in Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 8,790,025 shares of the company’s stock worth $531,006,000 after acquiring an additional 374,736 shares during the period. BVF Inc. IL grew its position in Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 133.0% in the 4th quarter. BVF Inc. IL now owns 2,179,735 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,678,000 after purchasing an additional 1,244,187 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 12.4% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,038,711 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,159,000 after purchasing an additional 225,700 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,443,742 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,134,000 after purchasing an additional 15,705 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at about $73,035,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.60% of the company’s stock.

Ionis Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers and develops RNA-targeted therapeutics in the United States. The company offers SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy (SMA) in pediatric and adult patients; and TEGSEDI, an injection for the treatment of polyneuropathy of hereditary transthyretin-mediated amyloidosis in adults.

Featured Story: S&P/TSX Index

Receive News & Ratings for Ionis Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ionis Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.