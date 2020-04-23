Iradimed (IRMD) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Iradimed (NASDAQ:IRMD) will issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, April 30th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.09 per share for the quarter. Iradimed has set its Q1 2020

Pre-Market guidance at 0.19-0.21 EPS and its FY 2020

Pre-Market guidance at 0.84-0.92 EPS.Parties that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Iradimed (NASDAQ:IRMD) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $10.89 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.96 million. Iradimed had a return on equity of 18.22% and a net margin of 25.01%. On average, analysts expect Iradimed to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

IRMD opened at $20.07 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $235.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.73 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a current ratio of 10.06, a quick ratio of 9.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Iradimed has a 12 month low of $14.41 and a 12 month high of $29.80. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $19.97 and a 200-day moving average price of $23.26.

In other Iradimed news, VP Brent Johnson sold 13,010 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.00, for a total transaction of $312,240.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 16,650 shares in the company, valued at approximately $399,600. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Louis S. Waldman sold 4,307 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.48, for a total value of $109,742.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 45,909 shares of company stock worth $1,079,390. Company insiders own 56.80% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on IRMD. Zacks Investment Research lowered Iradimed from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Roth Capital reduced their price target on Iradimed from $32.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. BidaskClub raised Iradimed from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, ValuEngine raised Iradimed from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 17th.

Iradimed Company Profile

IRADIMED CORPORATION develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes magnetic resonance imaging (MRI) compatible medical devices, and related accessories and services in the United States and internationally. It offers MRI compatible intravenous (IV) infusion pump system with associated disposable IV tubing sets; and MRI compatible patient vital signs monitoring system.

