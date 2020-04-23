iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF) is American Institute for Advanced Investment Management LLP’s 7th Largest Position

American Institute for Advanced Investment Management LLP grew its holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF) by 29.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 23,323 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 5,269 shares during the period. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF accounts for approximately 3.1% of American Institute for Advanced Investment Management LLP’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. American Institute for Advanced Investment Management LLP’s holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $2,833,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Patton Fund Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 6.8% in the fourth quarter. Patton Fund Management Inc. now owns 171,633 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $18,917,000 after buying an additional 10,916 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 53.9% during the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 47,065 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,293,000 after purchasing an additional 16,478 shares in the last quarter. Exane Derivatives raised its holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 6,093 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $680,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 6.5% during the fourth quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC now owns 17,217 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,898,000 after purchasing an additional 1,055 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC raised its holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 1,014.3% during the first quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 312 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 284 shares in the last quarter.

NASDAQ IEF opened at $122.03 on Thursday. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $105.27 and a 52-week high of $123.41. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $120.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $114.10.

Separately, ValuEngine raised shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Profile

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of the United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities between seven and ten years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S.

