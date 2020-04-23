iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) Holdings Lifted by Concorde Asset Management LLC

Concorde Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 7.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 44,869 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,188 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF makes up 11.9% of Concorde Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. Concorde Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $11,594,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 222,578 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,947,000 after purchasing an additional 10,590 shares during the period. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN acquired a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter worth $2,476,000. EisnerAmper Wealth Management Corporate Benefits LLC boosted its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 10.9% during the 4th quarter. EisnerAmper Wealth Management Corporate Benefits LLC now owns 5,033 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,627,000 after purchasing an additional 496 shares during the period. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. now owns 21,054 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,806,000 after purchasing an additional 787 shares during the period. Finally, Atwater Malick LLC boosted its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 7.3% during the 4th quarter. Atwater Malick LLC now owns 3,066 shares of the company’s stock worth $991,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IVV opened at $280.06 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $268.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $305.39. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 1-year low of $220.28 and a 1-year high of $340.63.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 26th were paid a dividend of $1.5314 per share. This represents a $6.13 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 25th.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

