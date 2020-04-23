iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) Holdings Trimmed by Cornerstone Advisors Inc.

Cornerstone Advisors Inc. reduced its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 28.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,138,491 shares of the company’s stock after selling 448,250 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF makes up about 40.7% of Cornerstone Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its largest position. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. owned about 0.18% of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF worth $294,186,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. SOL Capital Management CO boosted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 8.0% during the 1st quarter. SOL Capital Management CO now owns 3,298 shares of the company’s stock worth $852,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares in the last quarter. Stonehearth Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 26.1% in the 1st quarter. Stonehearth Capital Management LLC now owns 909 shares of the company’s stock worth $235,000 after buying an additional 188 shares in the last quarter. Smith & Howard Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 11.3% in the 1st quarter. Smith & Howard Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,933 shares of the company’s stock worth $499,000 after buying an additional 197 shares in the last quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 15.9% in the 1st quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 35,523 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,216,000 after buying an additional 4,875 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Briaud Financial Planning Inc boosted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Briaud Financial Planning Inc now owns 7,826 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,022,000 after buying an additional 71 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF stock opened at $280.06 on Thursday. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 52 week low of $220.28 and a 52 week high of $340.63. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $268.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $305.39.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 26th were given a $1.5314 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 25th. This represents a $6.13 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.19%.

About iShares Core S&P 500 ETF

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

