iShares MSCI Denmark ETF (BATS:EDEN) Share Price Pass Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $64.99

iShares MSCI Denmark ETF (BATS:EDEN)’s stock price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $64.99 and traded as low as $63.59. iShares MSCI Denmark ETF shares last traded at $63.59, with a volume of 188 shares.

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is €60.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is €64.99.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of EDEN. 361 Capital LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI Denmark ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $207,000. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Denmark ETF by 79.1% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,845 shares of the company’s stock worth $334,000 after acquiring an additional 2,140 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI Denmark ETF by 57,944.4% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 5,224 shares of the company’s stock worth $361,000 after purchasing an additional 5,215 shares in the last quarter. 6 Meridian raised its stake in iShares MSCI Denmark ETF by 16.4% in the 1st quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 13,447 shares of the company’s stock valued at $808,000 after purchasing an additional 1,890 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new position in iShares MSCI Denmark ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $5,577,000.

Featured Story: Blue-Chip Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Denmark ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Denmark ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.