iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:IGSB) Shares Acquired by Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC

Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC grew its holdings in iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:IGSB) by 98.4% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 12,901 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,399 shares during the period. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $693,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of IGSB. Independence Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. DeDora Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. TFO TDC LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. HCR Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Golden State Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the first quarter worth about $34,000.

Get iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA IGSB opened at $53.45 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $52.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $53.41. iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $47.21 and a fifty-two week high of $55.00.

Featured Article: Does the Dogs of the Dow strategy work?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IGSB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:IGSB).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.