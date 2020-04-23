Jaguar Mining (TSE:JAG) PT Raised to C$0.35

Jaguar Mining (TSE:JAG) had its price objective raised by investment analysts at Pi Financial from C$0.25 to C$0.35 in a report released on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Pi Financial’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 16.67% from the company’s previous close.

Shares of JAG stock opened at C$0.30 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.67. Jaguar Mining has a 52 week low of C$0.07 and a 52 week high of C$0.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $195.46 million and a PE ratio of -3.91. The firm has a 50 day moving average of C$0.21 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$0.19.

Get Jaguar Mining alerts:

About Jaguar Mining

Jaguar Mining Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of gold producing properties in Brazil. Its principal assets include the Turmalina Gold Mine Complex and Caeté Gold Mine Complex located in the Iron Quadrangle in the state of Minas Gerais. The company was founded in 1984 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

See Also: How to Invest in Stocks with Increasing Dividends

Receive News & Ratings for Jaguar Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jaguar Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.