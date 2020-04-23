Jarvis Securities (LON:JIM) Shares Pass Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $458.76

Jarvis Securities Plc (LON:JIM)’s share price crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $458.76 and traded as low as $427.00. Jarvis Securities shares last traded at $430.00, with a volume of 15,167 shares traded.

The stock has a market cap of $46.99 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.01. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 406.60 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 458.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.05, a quick ratio of 2.31 and a current ratio of 2.33.

Get Jarvis Securities alerts:

Jarvis Securities (LON:JIM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 12th. The company reported GBX 35.82 ($0.47) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of GBX 34.20 ($0.45) by GBX 1.62 ($0.02).

About Jarvis Securities (LON:JIM)

Jarvis Securities plc, through its subsidiary, Jarvis Investment Management Limited, provides a range of stock broking services to retail and institutional clients in the United Kingdom. The company offers retail execution-only stockbroking services; ISA and SIPP investment wrappers; savings schemes; and financial administration, settlement, and custody services to other stockbrokers and investment firms, as well as to individuals.

Recommended Story: Diluted Earnings Per Share

Receive News & Ratings for Jarvis Securities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jarvis Securities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.