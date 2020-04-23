Jefferies Financial Group Reiterates “Buy” Rating for Puma AG Rudolf Dassler Sport (OTCMKTS:PMMAF)

Puma AG Rudolf Dassler Sport (OTCMKTS:PMMAF)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, AnalystRatings.com reports.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on PMMAF. Baader Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Puma AG Rudolf Dassler Sport in a report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Puma AG Rudolf Dassler Sport in a report on Wednesday. Finally, DZ Bank reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Puma AG Rudolf Dassler Sport in a report on Friday, April 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Puma AG Rudolf Dassler Sport currently has an average rating of “Hold”.

Shares of PMMAF opened at $60.00 on Thursday. Puma AG Rudolf Dassler Sport has a 52-week low of $43.01 and a 52-week high of $95.00. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $59.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $73.23.

Puma AG Rudolf Dassler Sport Company Profile

PUMA SE, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, sells, and markets footwear, apparel, and accessories. The company offers performance and sport-inspired lifestyle products in categories, such as football, cricket, running, training and fitness, golf, and motorsports. It also issues licenses to independent partners to design, develop, manufacture, and sell fragrances, eyewear, and watches.

