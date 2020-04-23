Jerash Holdings (US) (NASDAQ:JRSH) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Jerash Holdings (US) (NASDAQ:JRSH) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Jerash Holdings, Inc. manufactures and exports custom, ready-made sport and outerwear for brands. The company’s product for brands consists of VF Corporation, Costco Wholesale, PVH Corporation, Walmart, Sears, Hanes, Columbia and Land’s End. Jerash Holdings, Inc. is based in New York, United States. “

Get Jerash Holdings (US) alerts:

JRSH has been the topic of several other research reports. ValuEngine upgraded Jerash Holdings (US) from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. DA Davidson lifted their price target on Jerash Holdings (US) from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 14th.

Shares of JRSH opened at $4.70 on Thursday. Jerash Holdings has a 52-week low of $3.60 and a 52-week high of $7.90. The company has a quick ratio of 4.90, a current ratio of 6.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $5.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.15. The stock has a market cap of $53.23 million, a PE ratio of 7.70 and a beta of 0.98.

Jerash Holdings (US) (NASDAQ:JRSH) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.10. Jerash Holdings (US) had a net margin of 7.52% and a return on equity of 13.21%. The company had revenue of $25.45 million for the quarter. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Jerash Holdings will post 0.7 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in Jerash Holdings (US) in the 3rd quarter valued at about $245,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in Jerash Holdings (US) by 44.9% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 21,888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,000 after buying an additional 6,786 shares during the period. 1492 Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Jerash Holdings (US) in the 4th quarter valued at about $589,000. Finally, Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Jerash Holdings (US) in the 1st quarter valued at about $203,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 6.58% of the company’s stock.

Jerash Holdings (US) Company Profile

Jerash Holdings (US), Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and exports customized and ready-made sports and outerwear. The company offers jackets, polo shirts, crew neck shirts, pants, and shorts made from knitted fabric. It serves various brand-name retailers in the United States, Jordan, and internationally.

Read More: What is a good rate of return for a mutual fund?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Jerash Holdings (US) (JRSH)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Jerash Holdings (US) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jerash Holdings (US) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.