JKX Oil and Gas (LON:JKX) Share Price Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $24.41

JKX Oil and Gas PLC (LON:JKX)’s stock price passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $24.41 and traded as low as $13.80. JKX Oil and Gas shares last traded at $15.00, with a volume of 741,483 shares traded.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.17. The business has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 17.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 24.41. The company has a market capitalization of $26.02 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.15.

About JKX Oil and Gas (LON:JKX)

JKX Oil & Gas plc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, appraisal, development, and production of oil and gas reserves. The company holds interests in various properties located in Ukraine, Russia, and Hungary. It has total reserves of approximately 93.9 million barrels of oil equivalent.

