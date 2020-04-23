JPMorgan Chase & Co. Trims Quilter (LON:QLT) Target Price to GBX 140

Quilter (LON:QLT) had its price objective decreased by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 155 ($2.04) to GBX 140 ($1.84) in a report issued on Thursday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price indicates a potential upside of 24.22% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on QLT. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 170 ($2.24) price objective (down from GBX 185 ($2.43)) on shares of Quilter in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Quilter in a research report on Monday. Liberum Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Quilter in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Quilter in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 161 ($2.12).

Shares of Quilter stock opened at GBX 112.70 ($1.48) on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 118.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 145.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.12 billion and a PE ratio of 14.09. Quilter has a 1-year low of GBX 97.60 ($1.28) and a 1-year high of GBX 178.95 ($2.35). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.18, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 1.16.

In other Quilter news, insider Paul Feeney sold 128,445 shares of Quilter stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 117 ($1.54), for a total value of £150,280.65 ($197,685.67). Also, insider Mark Satchel sold 24,800 shares of Quilter stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 112 ($1.47), for a total transaction of £27,776 ($36,537.75).

Quilter Company Profile

Quilter plc provides advice-led investment solutions and investment platforms in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Advice and Wealth Management, and Wealth Platforms. The Advice and Wealth Management segment offers face-to-face financial advice services; mortgage and financial planning advice, and financial solutions for individuals and businesses; multi-asset investment solutions for its customers' accumulation and decumulation needs; and discretionary and advisory wealth management services to private investors and corporate pension funds, trusts, and charities.

