Jumia Technologies (NYSE:JMIA) Downgraded to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Jumia Technologies (NYSE:JMIA) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Jumia Technologies AG provides e-commerce services. The Company offers products, which includes dresses, leggings, skirts, polo shirts, belts, watches, sunglasses, health products, beauty products and a range of products for children, among others. Jumia Technologies AG is based in Berlin, Germany. “

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on JMIA. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 price objective (down previously from $10.00) on shares of Jumia Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Jumia Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Raymond James cut shares of Jumia Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $13.00 price objective on shares of Jumia Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, Berenberg Bank cut shares of Jumia Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Jumia Technologies has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.91.

Jumia Technologies stock opened at $3.91 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $3.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 2.50 and a current ratio of 2.60. The stock has a market cap of $298.66 million and a P/E ratio of -0.97. Jumia Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $2.15 and a fifty-two week high of $48.00.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in JMIA. Stifel Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of Jumia Technologies by 70.4% during the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 14,664 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,000 after purchasing an additional 6,056 shares during the last quarter. Schwarz Dygos Wheeler Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Jumia Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at $1,217,000. Global Thematic Partners LLC bought a new stake in Jumia Technologies in the 4th quarter worth $3,984,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Jumia Technologies in the 4th quarter worth $261,000. Finally, Lido Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Jumia Technologies by 75.0% in the 4th quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 70,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $471,000 after acquiring an additional 30,000 shares during the last quarter. 23.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Jumia Technologies Company Profile

Jumia Technologies AG operates an e-commerce platform in Africa. The company's platform consists of marketplace, which connects sellers with consumers; logistics service that enables the shipment and delivery of packages from sellers to consumers; and payment service, which facilitates transactions to participants active on the company's platform in selected markets.

