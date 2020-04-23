Just Group (LON:JUST) Downgraded to Sell at Deutsche Bank

Just Group (LON:JUST) was downgraded by investment analysts at Deutsche Bank to a “sell” rating in a research report issued on Thursday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports. They currently have a GBX 55 ($0.72) price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of GBX 70 ($0.92). Deutsche Bank’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 0.18% from the stock’s previous close.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Just Group from GBX 67 ($0.88) to GBX 66 ($0.87) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Just Group from GBX 79 ($1.04) to GBX 59 ($0.78) and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Just Group to an “underperform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from GBX 60 ($0.79) to GBX 55 ($0.72) in a report on Monday, January 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Just Group from GBX 180 ($2.37) to GBX 130 ($1.71) and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 87.50 ($1.15).

Just Group stock opened at GBX 54.90 ($0.72) on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 34.20, a quick ratio of 29.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.29. The firm has a 50-day moving average of GBX 55.12 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 67.86. The firm has a market cap of $574.48 million and a P/E ratio of 1.96. Just Group has a 1-year low of GBX 35.29 ($0.46) and a 1-year high of GBX 87.81 ($1.16).

In other Just Group news, insider David Richardson sold 72,332 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 56 ($0.74), for a total transaction of £40,505.92 ($53,283.24).

Just Group Plc provides various financial services in the retirement income market in the United Kingdom. The company offers de-risking solutions, individually underwritten retirement income products, long term care plans, lifetime mortgages, and protection products. It also provides professional services, including regulated financial advice and guidance services; and a range of business services, such as consultancy and software development, and outsourced customer service delivery and marketing services.

