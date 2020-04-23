Kewaunee Scientific (NASDAQ:KEQU) Share Price Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $12.80

Kewaunee Scientific Co. (NASDAQ:KEQU)’s stock price crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $12.80 and traded as low as $8.46. Kewaunee Scientific shares last traded at $10.97, with a volume of 41,200 shares.

Separately, ValuEngine cut shares of Kewaunee Scientific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 2.09 and a quick ratio of 1.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.16 and a beta of 0.09. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.80.

Kewaunee Scientific (NASDAQ:KEQU) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 3rd. The technology company reported ($0.70) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $34.23 million during the quarter. Kewaunee Scientific had a negative return on equity of 8.81% and a negative net margin of 3.31%.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cannell Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Kewaunee Scientific in the fourth quarter valued at $43,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Kewaunee Scientific by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 105,008 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,412,000 after buying an additional 4,311 shares in the last quarter. Minerva Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Kewaunee Scientific by 142.5% in the fourth quarter. Minerva Advisors LLC now owns 32,251 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $434,000 after buying an additional 18,951 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Kewaunee Scientific in the first quarter valued at $81,000. 40.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Kewaunee Scientific Company Profile (NASDAQ:KEQU)

Kewaunee Scientific Corporation designs, manufactures, and installs laboratory, healthcare, and technical furniture products. The company operates in two segments, Domestic and International. Its products include steel, wood, laminate furniture, fume hoods, biological safety cabinets, laminar flow and ductless hoods, adaptable modular and column systems, moveable workstations and carts, epoxy resin worksurfaces, sinks, and accessories and related design services.

