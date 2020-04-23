Kindred Biosciences (NASDAQ:KIN) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Kindred Biosciences (NASDAQ:KIN) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. The firm presently has a $4.25 target price on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective indicates a potential upside of 14.56% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Kindred Biosciences is a development-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on saving and improving the lives of pets. Its mission is to bring to pets the same kinds of safe and effective medicines that human family members enjoy. The Company’s strategy is to identify compounds and targets that have already demonstrated safety and efficacy in humans and to develop therapeutics based on these validated compounds and targets for dogs, cats and horses. The Company has a deep pipeline of novel drugs and biologics in development across many therapeutic classes. “

Get Kindred Biosciences alerts:

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of Kindred Biosciences from $14.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Guggenheim downgraded shares of Kindred Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Kindred Biosciences in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Kindred Biosciences from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Finally, HC Wainwright cut their price objective on shares of Kindred Biosciences from $16.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Kindred Biosciences has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $11.96.

Shares of KIN stock opened at $3.71 on Thursday. Kindred Biosciences has a 52-week low of $3.11 and a 52-week high of $11.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 7.35 and a current ratio of 7.76. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.76. The company has a market capitalization of $145.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.35 and a beta of 0.91.

Kindred Biosciences (NASDAQ:KIN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 16th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.40) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.38) by ($0.02). Kindred Biosciences had a negative return on equity of 60.50% and a negative net margin of 1,442.41%. The firm had revenue of $1.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.45 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Kindred Biosciences will post -1.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Kindred Biosciences by 8.5% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 699,702 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $5,933,000 after buying an additional 55,013 shares during the period. Silverback Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Kindred Biosciences by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter. Silverback Asset Management LLC now owns 540,678 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,704,000 after buying an additional 31,181 shares during the period. General American Investors Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in Kindred Biosciences by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. General American Investors Co. Inc. now owns 516,496 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,380,000 after buying an additional 22,169 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Kindred Biosciences by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 472,047 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,002,000 after purchasing an additional 15,379 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new stake in Kindred Biosciences in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,158,000. 66.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Kindred Biosciences Company Profile

Kindred Biosciences, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focusing on developing therapies for pets. Its product pipeline consists of small molecules and biologics for a range of indications in dogs, cats, and horses. The company offers Mirataz, a mirtazapine transdermal ointment for the management of weight loss in cats.

Read More: 52 Week Highs



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Kindred Biosciences (KIN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Kindred Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kindred Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.