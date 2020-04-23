Kinsale Capital Group (NASDAQ:KNSL) Upgraded to “Buy” by Zacks Investment Research

Kinsale Capital Group (NASDAQ:KNSL) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $124.00 price target on the financial services provider’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target indicates a potential upside of 16.98% from the stock’s current price.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 price objective (down previously from $134.00) on shares of Kinsale Capital Group in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. BidaskClub raised Kinsale Capital Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. ValuEngine raised Kinsale Capital Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, SunTrust Banks raised their price target on Kinsale Capital Group from $110.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Kinsale Capital Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $125.25.

KNSL opened at $106.00 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The firm has a market cap of $2.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.06 and a beta of 0.57. Kinsale Capital Group has a 52 week low of $68.87 and a 52 week high of $132.68. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $107.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $106.50.

Kinsale Capital Group (NASDAQ:KNSL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $92.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $84.02 million. Kinsale Capital Group had a net margin of 20.04% and a return on equity of 15.29%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Kinsale Capital Group will post 2.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Kinsale Capital Group by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 5,951 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $605,000 after purchasing an additional 297 shares during the period. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Kinsale Capital Group in the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Kinsale Capital Group by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 8,322 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $846,000 after purchasing an additional 432 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank raised its holdings in shares of Kinsale Capital Group by 14.0% in the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 3,980 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $405,000 after purchasing an additional 489 shares during the period. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Kinsale Capital Group in the 4th quarter worth about $56,000. Institutional investors own 88.57% of the company’s stock.

Kinsale Capital Group Company Profile

Kinsale Capital Group, Inc provides as a casualty and property insurance products in the United States. Its commercial lines offerings include construction, small business, energy, excess and general casualty, life sciences, allied health, health care, commercial property, environmental, public entity, inland marine, and commercial insurance, as well as product, professional, and management liability insurance; and homeowners insurance.

