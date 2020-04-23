Konami (OTCMKTS:KNMCY) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Hold”

Konami (OTCMKTS:KNMCY) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

Konami Corporation and its subsidiaries produce and market game software for home video game systems, character products such as playing cards, amusement arcade games, and gaming machines. They also operate health and fitness club facilities, and have a dominant market share in the Japanese market.

Separately, ValuEngine cut shares of Konami from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd.

Shares of Konami stock opened at $30.20 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.60, a current ratio of 2.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Konami has a twelve month low of $21.67 and a twelve month high of $48.33. The stock has a market cap of $4.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.18 and a beta of 0.52. The company’s fifty day moving average is $29.75 and its 200 day moving average is $39.18.

About Konami

Konami Holdings Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the digital entertainment business. It operates through four segments: Digital Entertainment, Health & Fitness, Gaming & Systems, and Pachislot & Pachinko Machines. The Digital Entertainment segment manufactures and sells digital content and related products, including mobile games, arcade games, card games, and computer and video games.

