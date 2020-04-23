Kroger Co (NYSE:KR) Shares Acquired by Cornerstone Advisors Inc.

Cornerstone Advisors Inc. grew its position in Kroger Co (NYSE:KR) by 57.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 2,510 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 914 shares during the period. Cornerstone Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Kroger were worth $76,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. First Command Bank acquired a new position in shares of Kroger during the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Optimum Investment Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Kroger during the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. PrairieView Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kroger during the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Kroger by 46.3% during the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,270 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 402 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IMA Wealth Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Kroger during the 1st quarter worth about $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.32% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Kroger from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, April 17th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Kroger from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of Kroger in a report on Thursday, March 26th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $28.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup downgraded shares of Kroger from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $37.00 price objective on shares of Kroger in a report on Friday, March 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.62.

In related news, SVP Timothy A. Massa sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.37, for a total transaction of $250,960.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 152,917 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,797,006.29. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Carin L. Fike sold 3,300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.76, for a total transaction of $101,508.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 33,830 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,040,610.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 19,100 shares of company stock valued at $615,796 in the last ninety days. 1.34% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Kroger stock opened at $32.31 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $31.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of $28.33. Kroger Co has a 1-year low of $20.70 and a 1-year high of $36.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.17, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.27. The stock has a market cap of $25.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 0.36.

Kroger (NYSE:KR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 5th. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.01. Kroger had a net margin of 1.36% and a return on equity of 20.72%. The business had revenue of $28.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.88 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.48 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Kroger Co will post 2.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 15th will be given a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 14th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.98%. Kroger’s payout ratio is currently 29.09%.

The Kroger Co operates as a retailer in the United States. The company operates supermarkets, multi-department stores, marketplace stores, and price impact warehouse stores. Its combination food and drug stores offer natural food and organic sections, pharmacies, general merchandise, pet centers, fresh seafood, and organic produce; and multi-department stores provide apparel, home fashion and furnishings, outdoor living, electronics, automotive products, and toys.

