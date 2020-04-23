L3Harris (NYSE:LHX) Shares Purchased by Cornerstone Advisors Inc.

Cornerstone Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of L3Harris (NYSE:LHX) by 41.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 509 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 149 shares during the period. Cornerstone Advisors Inc.’s holdings in L3Harris were worth $92,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in L3Harris by 40.0% during the fourth quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 161 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. increased its stake in L3Harris by 13.1% during the fourth quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 422 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. increased its stake in L3Harris by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 1,759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $348,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. increased its stake in L3Harris by 24.2% during the fourth quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. now owns 257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan increased its stake in L3Harris by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 3,167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $627,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.91% of the company’s stock.

LHX stock opened at $191.76 on Thursday. L3Harris has a fifty-two week low of $142.01 and a fifty-two week high of $230.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The company has a market capitalization of $40.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.82 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $183.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of $201.88.

L3Harris (NYSE:LHX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $2.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.78 by $0.07. L3Harris had a net margin of 10.37% and a return on equity of 17.71%. The company had revenue of $4.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.82 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.96 EPS. L3Harris’s revenue was up 190.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that L3Harris will post 11.13 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 13th were issued a $0.85 dividend. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.77%. This is an increase from L3Harris’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 12th. L3Harris’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.73%.

In other L3Harris news, insider Edward J. Zoiss sold 23,710 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $228.98, for a total value of $5,429,115.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 26,568 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,083,540.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO William M. Brown sold 65,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $228.63, for a total transaction of $14,860,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 432,443 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $98,869,443.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on LHX shares. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their price target on shares of L3Harris from $217.00 to $236.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Cfra upped their price target on shares of L3Harris from $235.00 to $248.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of L3Harris from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of L3Harris from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $184.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. Finally, Barclays restated a “buy” rating and set a $290.00 price target on shares of L3Harris in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $243.89.

L3Harris Technologies, Inc provides technology-based solutions that solve government and commercial customers' mission-critical challenges in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Communication Systems, Electronic Systems, and Space and Intelligence Systems.

