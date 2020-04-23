Laboratory Corp. of America Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NYSE:LH)

Laboratory Corp. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH) saw unusually large options trading on Wednesday. Stock investors purchased 2,714 call options on the company. This represents an increase of 180% compared to the average daily volume of 969 call options.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Co cut their target price on Laboratory Corp. of America from $215.00 to $170.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 30th. TheStreet cut Laboratory Corp. of America from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Laboratory Corp. of America from $182.00 to $149.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Laboratory Corp. of America from $211.00 to $172.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Laboratory Corp. of America from $177.00 to $219.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Laboratory Corp. of America currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $186.37.

Get Laboratory Corp. of America alerts:

NYSE LH opened at $154.13 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $14.14 billion, a PE ratio of 18.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.12. The business’s fifty day moving average is $140.70 and its 200 day moving average is $165.14. Laboratory Corp. of America has a fifty-two week low of $98.02 and a fifty-two week high of $196.36.

Laboratory Corp. of America (NYSE:LH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The medical research company reported $2.86 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.80 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $3 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.92 billion. Laboratory Corp. of America had a return on equity of 15.37% and a net margin of 7.13%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.52 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Laboratory Corp. of America will post 8.73 EPS for the current year.

In other Laboratory Corp. of America news, CAO Peter J. Wilkinson sold 297 shares of Laboratory Corp. of America stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $189.65, for a total value of $56,326.05. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 297 shares in the company, valued at $56,326.05. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Mark S. Schroeder sold 188 shares of Laboratory Corp. of America stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $188.49, for a total value of $35,436.12. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 533 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $100,465.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 27,413 shares of company stock valued at $5,199,483 over the last 90 days. 0.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Laboratory Corp. of America by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,362,770 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $738,050,000 after acquiring an additional 52,084 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Laboratory Corp. of America by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,612,797 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $272,826,000 after purchasing an additional 17,010 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Laboratory Corp. of America by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,490,680 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $251,654,000 after purchasing an additional 47,834 shares during the last quarter. Iridian Asset Management LLC CT increased its holdings in shares of Laboratory Corp. of America by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Iridian Asset Management LLC CT now owns 1,326,725 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $224,442,000 after purchasing an additional 26,644 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allen Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Laboratory Corp. of America by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Allen Investment Management LLC now owns 1,151,021 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $194,718,000 after purchasing an additional 47,189 shares during the last quarter. 91.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Laboratory Corp. of America Company Profile

Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings operates as an independent clinical laboratory company worldwide. It operates in two segments, LabCorp Diagnostics (LCD) and Covance Drug Development. It offers various clinical laboratory tests, such as blood chemistry analyses, urinalyses, blood cell counts, thyroid tests, Pap tests, hemoglobin A1C and vitamin D products, prostate-specific antigens, tests for sexually-transmitted diseases, hepatitis C tests, microbiology cultures and procedures, and alcohol and other substance-abuse tests.

Further Reading: The limitations of an equal weight rating

Receive News & Ratings for Laboratory Corp. of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Laboratory Corp. of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.