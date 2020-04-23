Lake Victoria Mining (OTCMKTS:LBRMF) Shares Up 245.5%

Lake Victoria Mining Company (OTCMKTS:LBRMF)’s stock price shot up 245.5% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $0.02 and last traded at $0.02, 9,072 shares changed hands during trading. A decline of 91% from the average session volume of 103,835 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.01.

Separately, CIBC dropped their price objective on shares of Lake Victoria Mining from $29.00 to $27.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 1st.

Lake Victoria Mining Company Profile (OTCMKTS:LBRMF)

Labrador Iron Mines Holdings Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, and mining of iron ore projects in the Schefferville/Menihek region of the prolific Labrador Trough in Canada. The company was incorporated in 2007 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

