Lantheus (LNTH) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Lantheus (NASDAQ:LNTH) is scheduled to release its earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, April 30th. Persons interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Lantheus (NASDAQ:LNTH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 25th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.04. Lantheus had a return on equity of 45.81% and a net margin of 9.12%. The company had revenue of $89.35 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $90.62 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.29 EPS. Lantheus’s revenue was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

Get Lantheus alerts:

LNTH opened at $13.62 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $12.63 and a 200 day moving average of $17.56. Lantheus has a 52-week low of $8.67 and a 52-week high of $29.80. The company has a quick ratio of 2.17, a current ratio of 2.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60. The stock has a market cap of $527.43 million, a P/E ratio of 17.24 and a beta of 1.50.

In other news, SVP Michael P. Duffy sold 1,936 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.58, for a total value of $28,226.88. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 140,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,049,948. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Mary Anne Heino sold 6,615 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.09, for a total value of $113,050.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 549,399 shares in the company, valued at $9,389,228.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 24,554 shares of company stock worth $396,760 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 2.08% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on LNTH. BidaskClub raised Lantheus from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. ValuEngine raised Lantheus from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 15th.

About Lantheus

Lantheus Holdings, Inc develops, manufactures, and commercializes diagnostic medical imaging agents and products that assist clinicians in the diagnosis and treatment of cardiovascular and other diseases worldwide. Its principal products include DEFINITY, a microbubble contrast agent used in ultrasound exams of the heart; and TechneLite, a technetium generator that provides the nuclear material used in nuclear medicine procedures.

Featured Article: Technical Indicators – What is a Golden Cross?

Receive News & Ratings for Lantheus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lantheus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.