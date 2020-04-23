Lazard (LAZ) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Lazard (NYSE:LAZ) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, April 30th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.62 per share for the quarter. Investors that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Lazard (NYSE:LAZ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The asset manager reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $721.34 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $685.22 million. Lazard had a return on equity of 53.88% and a net margin of 10.74%. Lazard’s revenue was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.94 EPS. On average, analysts expect Lazard to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Lazard alerts:

Shares of LAZ opened at $26.42 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.92 and a beta of 1.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.41, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.69. Lazard has a one year low of $20.94 and a one year high of $44.95. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $26.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $36.39.

Several research analysts have recently commented on LAZ shares. UBS Group reduced their target price on Lazard from $41.00 to $23.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. JMP Securities dropped their price objective on shares of Lazard from $50.00 to $40.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut shares of Lazard from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Lazard from $39.00 to $28.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Lazard from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $42.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Lazard presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.00.

In other Lazard news, President Alexander F. Stern sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.95, for a total transaction of $1,897,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 421,443 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,993,761.85. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Lazard Company Profile

Lazard Ltd, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a financial advisory and asset management firm worldwide. Its Financial Advisory segment offers various financial advisory services regarding mergers and acquisitions and other strategic matters, restructurings, capital structure, capital raising, shareholder advisory, and various other financial matters.

Featured Article: Oversold

Receive News & Ratings for Lazard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lazard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.