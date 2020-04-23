Loews Co. (NYSE:L) Shares Bought by Cornerstone Advisors Inc.

Cornerstone Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Loews Co. (NYSE:L) by 40.4% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 1,705 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 491 shares during the quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Loews were worth $59,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC raised its holdings in shares of Loews by 111.8% in the 4th quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 900 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 475 shares in the last quarter. CORDA Investment Management LLC. raised its holdings in shares of Loews by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. CORDA Investment Management LLC. now owns 360,300 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $18,912,000 after purchasing an additional 9,219 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Loews by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 11,255 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $591,000 after purchasing an additional 396 shares in the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS raised its holdings in shares of Loews by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 30,779 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,616,000 after purchasing an additional 381 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of Loews by 40.8% in the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 72,990 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,749,000 after purchasing an additional 21,145 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.30% of the company’s stock.

L stock opened at $33.77 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.47 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.33 and a quick ratio of 0.33. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $36.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $47.64. Loews Co. has a 52-week low of $28.52 and a 52-week high of $56.88.

Loews (NYSE:L) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 10th. The insurance provider reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $3.88 billion for the quarter. Loews had a net margin of 6.24% and a return on equity of 4.90%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.28) EPS.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on L. TD Securities cut their price target on shares of Loews from $82.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Loews from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on shares of Loews from $71.24 to $71.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 24th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Loews presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $67.00.

In other Loews news, VP Marc A. Alpert sold 3,526 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.13, for a total value of $190,862.38. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 7,538 shares in the company, valued at approximately $408,031.94. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Mark S. Schwartz sold 6,319 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.99, for a total transaction of $341,162.81. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,725 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $255,102.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 17,931 shares of company stock worth $968,884. Company insiders own 15.20% of the company’s stock.

Loews Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides commercial property and casualty insurance in the United States and internationally. It operates through CNA Financial Corporation; Diamond Offshore Drilling, Inc; Boardwalk Pipeline Partners, LP; and Loews Hotels Holding Corporation segments. The company offers specialty insurance products, such as management and professional liability insurance coverages and products; surety and fidelity bonds; and warranty and alternative risk services.

