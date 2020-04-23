Londonmetric Property (LON:LMP) Stock Price Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $218.09

Londonmetric Property PLC (LON:LMP) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $218.09 and traded as low as $177.50. Londonmetric Property shares last traded at $178.30, with a volume of 2,403,381 shares changing hands.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on LMP shares. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Londonmetric Property from GBX 200 ($2.63) to GBX 210 ($2.76) and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. Liberum Capital reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Londonmetric Property in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group raised Londonmetric Property to a “buy” rating and cut their price objective for the company from GBX 240 ($3.16) to GBX 204 ($2.68) in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Peel Hunt reissued an “add” rating on shares of Londonmetric Property in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Numis Securities reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Londonmetric Property in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Londonmetric Property has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 221.29 ($2.91).

Get Londonmetric Property alerts:

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 182.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 218.09. The firm has a market cap of $1.50 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 63.14, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.34.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 12th were issued a dividend of GBX 2 ($0.03) per share. This represents a yield of 0.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 12th. Londonmetric Property’s dividend payout ratio is 1.95%.

Londonmetric Property Company Profile (LON:LMP)

LondonMetric is a FTSE 250 REIT (ticker: LMP) that specialises in distribution, convenience and long income property. It focuses on strong and growing income and enhancing capital values. LondonMetric has 13 million sq ft under management.

Read More: 52-Week High/Low Prices For Stock Selection

Receive News & Ratings for Londonmetric Property Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Londonmetric Property and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.