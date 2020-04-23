Loungers (LON:LGRS) Rating Reiterated by Peel Hunt

Loungers (LON:LGRS)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by analysts at Peel Hunt in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Separately, Liberum Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Loungers in a research report on Thursday, March 19th.

LON LGRS opened at GBX 97 ($1.28) on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 124.10 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 194.06. Loungers has a fifty-two week low of GBX 82.60 ($1.09) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 272.60 ($3.59). The company has a market cap of $71.69 million and a P/E ratio of -26.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 105.63, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a current ratio of 0.25.

In related news, insider Alex Reilley bought 40,000 shares of Loungers stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 213 ($2.80) per share, with a total value of £85,200 ($112,075.77).

Loungers Company Profile

Loungers plc operates cafes, bars, and restaurants under the Lounge and Cosy Club brands in England and Wales. As of June 12, 2019, it operated 125 Lounge and 25 Cosy Club cafes, bars, and restaurants. The company was founded in 2002 and is headquartered in Bristol, the United Kingdom.

