Lucara Diamond (TSE:LUC) Stock Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.79

Lucara Diamond Corp (TSE:LUC)’s share price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.79 and traded as low as $0.50. Lucara Diamond shares last traded at $0.50, with a volume of 285,457 shares traded.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Berenberg Bank decreased their price objective on shares of Lucara Diamond from C$1.40 to C$0.80 in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. BMO Capital Markets downgraded Lucara Diamond from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from C$1.25 to C$0.50 in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. Finally, Scotiabank cut Lucara Diamond from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and cut their price target for the company from C$1.25 to C$0.50 in a report on Monday, March 30th.

The firm’s 50-day moving average is C$0.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 3.82. The stock has a market cap of $210.36 million and a P/E ratio of 16.67.

Lucara Diamond (TSE:LUC) last released its earnings results on Sunday, February 23rd. The company reported C$0.03 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$73.91 million for the quarter. As a group, research analysts forecast that Lucara Diamond Corp will post 0.05 EPS for the current year.

In other Lucara Diamond news, Director Eira Margaret Thomas bought 106,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 5th. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$0.63 per share, for a total transaction of C$66,324.20. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,298,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$3,314,958.60.

About Lucara Diamond (TSE:LUC)

Lucara Diamond Corp., a diamond mining company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of diamond properties in Africa. The company operates in two segments, Karowe Mine, and Corporate and Other. It holds 100% interests in the Karowe mine, as well as two prospecting licenses located in Botswana.

