M.P. Evans Group (LON:MPE) Stock Price Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average of $652.97

M.P. Evans Group PLC (LON:MPE) shares passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $652.97 and traded as low as $560.00. M.P. Evans Group shares last traded at $590.00, with a volume of 17,608 shares changing hands.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. FinnCap reaffirmed a “corporate” rating on shares of M.P. Evans Group in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. Peel Hunt reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of M.P. Evans Group in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th.

Get M.P. Evans Group alerts:

The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.82. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 553.15 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 652.97. The firm has a market cap of $320.88 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.30.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 19th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 23rd will be paid a dividend of GBX 12.75 ($0.17) per share. This represents a yield of 2.61%. This is a positive change from M.P. Evans Group’s previous dividend of $5.00. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 23rd. M.P. Evans Group’s payout ratio is currently 1.57%.

About M.P. Evans Group (LON:MPE)

M.P. Evans Group PLC, through its subsidiaries, operates oil palm plantations in Indonesia. The company produces crude palm oil and palm kernels. It is also involved in the property development and oil-palm fresh fruit bunches production businesses in Malaysia; and the provision of agronomic and management consultancy services.

Featured Story: What’s a Black Swan?

Receive News & Ratings for M.P. Evans Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for M.P. Evans Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.