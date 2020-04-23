McKay Securities (LON:MCKS) Shares Pass Below 200 Day Moving Average of $242.54

McKay Securities plc (LON:MCKS)’s stock price passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $242.54 and traded as low as $180.00. McKay Securities shares last traded at $180.00, with a volume of 20,851 shares.

Separately, Peel Hunt reiterated an “add” rating on shares of McKay Securities in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 6.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 55.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $174.39 million and a P/E ratio of 14.57. The firm has a 50 day moving average of GBX 200.84 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 242.54.

About McKay Securities (LON:MCKS)

McKay Securities PLC is a commercial property investment company with Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) status, listed on the main market of the London Stock Exchange. It specialises in the development and refurbishment of good quality office and industrial buildings within established and proven markets of central London and South East England.

