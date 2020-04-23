Medical Facilities (TSE:DR) Stock Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average of $4.82

Medical Facilities Corp (TSE:DR)’s share price passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $4.82 and traded as low as $3.88. Medical Facilities shares last traded at $3.98, with a volume of 64,332 shares changing hands.

DR has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Medical Facilities from C$4.50 to C$3.75 and set a “speculative buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 13th. National Bank Financial lowered their price objective on Medical Facilities from C$5.00 to C$4.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. Finally, Echelon Wealth Partners upgraded Medical Facilities from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 13th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 126.20, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 1.16. The company has a market capitalization of $124.11 million and a PE ratio of -9.39. The business has a 50-day moving average of C$3.32 and a 200 day moving average of C$4.82.

Medical Facilities (TSE:DR) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 12th. The company reported C$0.48 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$150.41 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$156.98 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Medical Facilities Corp will post 0.29 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 15th were given a $0.07 dividend. This is an increase from Medical Facilities’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 30th. Medical Facilities’s payout ratio is currently -175.10%.

Medical Facilities Company Profile

Medical Facilities Corporation, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates specialty surgical hospitals and an ambulatory surgery center in the United States. The company's specialty surgical hospitals provide scheduled surgical, imaging, diagnostic, and other pain management procedures; and other ancillary services, such as urgent care and occupational health.

