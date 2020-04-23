Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) Earns Buy Rating from Needham & Company LLC

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by Needham & Company LLC in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, TipRanks reports. They currently have a $109.00 price objective on the medical technology company’s stock. Needham & Company LLC’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 13.45% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine cut shares of Medtronic from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 28th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Medtronic from $123.00 to $112.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 27th. Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Medtronic in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. They set a “sell” rating and a $118.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Medtronic from $122.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Finally, Guggenheim raised shares of Medtronic from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the stock. Medtronic has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $116.42.

Get Medtronic alerts:

Shares of Medtronic stock opened at $96.08 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 2.75 and a quick ratio of 2.28. Medtronic has a 1 year low of $72.13 and a 1 year high of $122.15. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $91.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $107.30. The stock has a market cap of $136.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.39, a PEG ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.70.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The medical technology company reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.06. Medtronic had a net margin of 17.11% and a return on equity of 14.76%. The company had revenue of $7.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.80 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.29 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Medtronic will post 5.32 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Omar Ishrak acquired 8,771 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 20th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $110.87 per share, with a total value of $972,440.77. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Adviser Investments LLC increased its holdings in Medtronic by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Adviser Investments LLC now owns 52,396 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $5,944,000 after buying an additional 1,086 shares during the period. Banco Santander S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Medtronic during the 4th quarter worth approximately $355,000. FIL Ltd grew its stake in shares of Medtronic by 17.4% during the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 2,583,844 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $293,137,000 after purchasing an additional 383,843 shares during the period. Bluefin Trading LLC grew its stake in shares of Medtronic by 2,616.0% during the 4th quarter. Bluefin Trading LLC now owns 51,632 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $5,857,000 after purchasing an additional 49,731 shares during the period. Finally, Aviva PLC grew its stake in shares of Medtronic by 25.3% during the 4th quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 1,269,269 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $143,999,000 after purchasing an additional 256,249 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.55% of the company’s stock.

About Medtronic

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells device-based medical therapies to hospitals, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. It operates through four segments: Cardiac and Vascular Group, Minimally Invasive Therapies Group, Restorative Therapies Group, and Diabetes Group.

Featured Article: What is a Lock-Up Period?

Receive News & Ratings for Medtronic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medtronic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.