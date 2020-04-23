Meet Group Inc (NASDAQ:MEET) Shares Acquired by Bank of New York Mellon Corp

Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Meet Group Inc (NASDAQ:MEET) by 28.1% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 310,631 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 68,154 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in Meet Group were worth $1,556,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of MEET. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in shares of Meet Group by 23.0% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 12,190 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 2,277 shares during the period. Clear Street Markets LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Meet Group during the fourth quarter worth $70,000. Meritage Portfolio Management lifted its holdings in shares of Meet Group by 15.2% during the fourth quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management now owns 14,393 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 1,903 shares during the period. MAI Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Meet Group during the fourth quarter worth $97,000. Finally, Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Meet Group during the fourth quarter worth $157,000. 71.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Aegis reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $7.25 price target on shares of Meet Group in a report on Sunday, February 9th. BidaskClub downgraded Meet Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised Meet Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $6.30 target price on shares of Meet Group in a report on Thursday, March 12th. Finally, Northland Securities downgraded Meet Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $6.30 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, March 9th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $6.74.

In related news, General Counsel Frederic Beckley sold 45,061 shares of Meet Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.00, for a total transaction of $315,427.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 239,578 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,677,046. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Luxor Capital Group, Lp sold 2,264,423 shares of Meet Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.19, for a total value of $14,016,778.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 4,474,380 shares of company stock valued at $27,385,635. 4.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of MEET stock opened at $6.20 on Thursday. Meet Group Inc has a fifty-two week low of $3.05 and a fifty-two week high of $7.00. The stock has a market cap of $441.11 million, a P/E ratio of 38.75, a P/E/G ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 0.99. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.32. The company has a quick ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

Meet Group (NASDAQ:MEET) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 11th. The information services provider reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.01. Meet Group had a return on equity of 13.54% and a net margin of 5.35%. The business had revenue of $57.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $57.58 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Meet Group Inc will post 0.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The Meet Group, Inc operates a portfolio of mobile social entertainment applications to meet the need for human connection worldwide. The company leverages a live-streaming video platform, empowering community to forge meaningful connections. The company's primary applications include, MeetMe, LOVOO, Skout, Tagged, and Growlr, which keeps mobile daily active users, entertained and engaged, and originate numbers of casual chats, friendships, dates, and marriages.

