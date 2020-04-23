Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) Shares Bought by Covenant Asset Management LLC

Covenant Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) by 1.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 61,982 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,138 shares during the quarter. Merck & Co., Inc. comprises about 1.4% of Covenant Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Covenant Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $4,769,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of MRK. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 116,493,884 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,665,449,000 after buying an additional 1,196,724 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 39,980,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,629,567,000 after buying an additional 685,744 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors raised its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 39,628,116 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,604,177,000 after buying an additional 1,034,782 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 16.5% during the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 28,954,215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,633,372,000 after buying an additional 4,108,756 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,503,956,000. 75.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

MRK has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. ValuEngine upgraded Merck & Co., Inc. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 29th. Barclays initiated coverage on Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $93.00 price target for the company. UBS Group cut their price target on Merck & Co., Inc. from $96.00 to $92.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 13th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “buy” rating and issued a $95.00 price target on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, Argus cut their price target on Merck & Co., Inc. from $105.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $93.73.

Shares of Merck & Co., Inc. stock opened at $79.98 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $210.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.99, a P/E/G ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.55. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $77.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $84.12. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 1-year low of $65.25 and a 1-year high of $92.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 0.97.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by $0.01. Merck & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 49.41% and a net margin of 21.01%. The firm had revenue of $11.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.71 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.04 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 5.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 7th. Investors of record on Monday, March 16th were issued a $0.61 dividend. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 13th. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio is presently 47.01%.

Merck & Co., Inc. Profile

Merck & Co, Inc provides healthcare solutions worldwide. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceutical, Animal Health, Healthcare Services, and Alliances. The company offers therapeutic and preventive agents to treat cardiovascular, type 2 diabetes, chronic hepatitis C virus, HIV-1 infection, intra-abdominal, fungal infection, insomnia, and inflammatory diseases.

