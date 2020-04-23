MGM Resorts International (MGM) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) will post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, April 30th. Analysts expect MGM Resorts International to post earnings of ($0.08) per share for the quarter. Individual that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.16). MGM Resorts International had a net margin of 15.89% and a return on equity of 3.50%. The business had revenue of $3.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.21 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.06) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect MGM Resorts International to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get MGM Resorts International alerts:

MGM opened at $13.29 on Thursday. MGM Resorts International has a 12-month low of $5.90 and a 12-month high of $34.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $26.77. The company has a market capitalization of $6.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 2.02.

In other news, CEO James Murren sold 303,160 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.15, for a total value of $9,746,594.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO William Hornbuckle acquired 8,300 shares of MGM Resorts International stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 30th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $12.00 per share, with a total value of $99,600.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 115,730 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,388,760. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders acquired 834,832 shares of company stock valued at $10,178,535. 5.06% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on MGM Resorts International from $34.00 to $18.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 30th. TheStreet upgraded MGM Resorts International from a “c” rating to a “b+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Argus cut MGM Resorts International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. Cfra cut MGM Resorts International to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank restated a “hold” rating and set a $13.00 price objective (down from $35.00) on shares of MGM Resorts International in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. MGM Resorts International currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.91.

MGM Resorts International Company Profile

MGM Resorts International, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates integrated casino, hotel, and entertainment resorts in the United States and Macau. The company operates through three segments: Las Vegas Strip Resorts, Regional Operations, and MGM China. Its casino resorts offer gaming, hotel, convention, dining, entertainment, retail, and other resort amenities.

Further Reading: What is the S&P 500 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for MGM Resorts International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MGM Resorts International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.