MGP Ingredients (MGPI) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

MGP Ingredients (NASDAQ:MGPI) will be releasing its earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, April 30th. Analysts expect MGP Ingredients to post earnings of $0.35 per share for the quarter. MGP Ingredients has set its FY 2020

Pre-Market guidance at 2.03-2.13 EPS and its FY20 guidance at $2.03-2.13 EPS.Parties that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

MGP Ingredients (NASDAQ:MGPI) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $92.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $91.54 million. MGP Ingredients had a return on equity of 17.76% and a net margin of 10.63%. The firm’s revenue was down 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.69 EPS. On average, analysts expect MGP Ingredients to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

MGPI stock opened at $34.88 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 4.69, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $588.40 million, a PE ratio of 15.37 and a beta of 1.50. MGP Ingredients has a 1-year low of $21.64 and a 1-year high of $88.65. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $29.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $39.68.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 27th. Investors of record on Friday, March 13th were issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 12th. This is a positive change from MGP Ingredients’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.38%. MGP Ingredients’s payout ratio is presently 21.15%.

In related news, CEO Augustus C. Griffin purchased 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of $24.65 per share, with a total value of $61,625.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 121,809 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,002,591.85. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Brandon Gall purchased 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 13th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $26.00 per share, with a total value of $26,000.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 19,848 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $516,048. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders bought 16,953 shares of company stock valued at $438,424. Insiders own 24.26% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on MGPI shares. SunTrust Banks upgraded MGP Ingredients from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $40.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Monday, April 6th. Craig Hallum reduced their price target on MGP Ingredients from $40.00 to $32.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. BidaskClub upgraded MGP Ingredients from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. National Securities assumed coverage on MGP Ingredients in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut MGP Ingredients from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $47.00.

About MGP Ingredients

MGP Ingredients, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces and supplies distilled spirits, and specialty wheat proteins and starch food ingredients. It operates in two segments, Distillery Products and Ingredient Solutions. The Distillery Products segment provides food grade alcohol for beverage applications that include bourbon and rye whiskeys, as well as grain neutral spirits, including vodka and gin; and food grade industrial alcohol, which is used as an ingredient in foods, personal care products, cleaning solutions, pharmaceuticals, and various other products.

