Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) Shares Sold by Apexium Financial LP

Apexium Financial LP cut its stake in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 18.3% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 3,718 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 834 shares during the period. Microsoft comprises 0.8% of Apexium Financial LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest position. Apexium Financial LP’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $586,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Executive Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 17.7% in the 3rd quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC now owns 58,362 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $8,113,000 after purchasing an additional 8,782 shares in the last quarter. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co purchased a new position in shares of Microsoft in the 3rd quarter worth about $76,467,000. Psagot Investment House Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 6.6% in the 3rd quarter. Psagot Investment House Ltd. now owns 95,879 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $13,330,000 after purchasing an additional 5,929 shares in the last quarter. Colony Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 501,911 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $69,781,000 after purchasing an additional 8,070 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UMA Financial Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Microsoft in the 3rd quarter worth about $2,089,000. 72.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Microsoft alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:MSFT opened at $173.52 on Thursday. Microsoft Co. has a 52-week low of $119.01 and a 52-week high of $190.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $1,319.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.23, a P/E/G ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.96. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $158.30 and a 200-day moving average price of $157.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 2.77 and a current ratio of 2.80.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The software giant reported $1.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $36.91 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.68 billion. Microsoft had a return on equity of 40.41% and a net margin of 33.02%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.10 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Microsoft Co. will post 5.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 21st will be paid a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 20th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.18%. Microsoft’s payout ratio is currently 42.95%.

In related news, EVP Jean Philippe Courtois sold 18,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.55, for a total value of $3,231,900.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 582,510 shares in the company, valued at approximately $104,589,670.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.39% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Cowen reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $190.00 target price (down previously from $200.00) on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised Microsoft from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $184.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, January 31st. UBS Group boosted their target price on Microsoft from $162.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. DZ Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $160.00 target price on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-two have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $183.94.

About Microsoft

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its company's Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office 365 commercial products and services, such as Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Skype for Business, Microsoft Teams, and related Client Access Licenses (CALs); Office 365 consumer services, including Skype, Outlook.com, and OneDrive; LinkedIn online professional network; and Dynamics business solutions comprising financial management, enterprise resource planning, customer relationship management, supply chain management, and analytics applications for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

See Also: How does a 12b-1 fee affect fund performance?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MSFT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT).

Receive News & Ratings for Microsoft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Microsoft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.