Middleby Corp (NASDAQ:MIDD) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $687.13 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect Middleby Corp (NASDAQ:MIDD) to report $687.13 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Middleby’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $700.20 million and the lowest is $673.40 million. Middleby reported sales of $686.80 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 0%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, May 13th.

On average, analysts expect that Middleby will report full-year sales of $2.62 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $2.15 billion to $3.05 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $2.61 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.18 billion to $3.12 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Middleby.

Get Middleby alerts:

Middleby (NASDAQ:MIDD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The industrial products company reported $2.00 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.71 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $787.63 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $759.84 million. Middleby had a return on equity of 20.64% and a net margin of 11.90%. Middleby’s revenue was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.79 EPS.

A number of analysts have recently commented on MIDD shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Middleby from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $119.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, February 28th. ValuEngine lowered Middleby from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Middleby from $115.00 to $54.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. Finally, BidaskClub lowered Middleby from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Middleby currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $108.67.

In other news, Director Nassem Ziyad purchased 1,000 shares of Middleby stock in a transaction on Friday, March 13th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $73.30 per share, with a total value of $73,300.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,161 shares in the company, valued at approximately $524,901.30. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Robert A. Nerbonne acquired 1,105 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 11th. The shares were bought at an average price of $86.97 per share, for a total transaction of $96,101.85. Following the purchase, the director now owns 2,443 shares in the company, valued at $212,467.71. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 9,365 shares of company stock valued at $735,029. Insiders own 1.98% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main raised its stake in shares of Middleby by 11.2% during the 4th quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 190,653 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $20,851,000 after purchasing an additional 19,140 shares in the last quarter. Man Group plc raised its stake in shares of Middleby by 26.7% during the 4th quarter. Man Group plc now owns 20,627 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,259,000 after purchasing an additional 4,352 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its stake in shares of Middleby by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 23,849 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,594,000 after purchasing an additional 1,098 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Middleby during the 4th quarter worth approximately $49,617,000. Finally, DNB Asset Management AS raised its stake in shares of Middleby by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 12,400 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,358,000 after purchasing an additional 334 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.19% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MIDD stock opened at $51.31 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 2.04 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The stock has a market cap of $2.88 billion, a PE ratio of 8.11 and a beta of 1.82. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $63.23 and a 200-day moving average of $100.95. Middleby has a one year low of $41.73 and a one year high of $142.98.

About Middleby

The Middleby Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, distributes, and services foodservice, food processing, and residential kitchen equipment in the United States, Canada, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Latin America. Its Commercial Foodservice Equipment Group segment offers foodservice equipment for quick and full-service restaurants, convenience stores, retail outlets, hotels, and other institutions.

Further Reading: What is the cash asset ratio?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Middleby (MIDD)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Middleby Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Middleby and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.