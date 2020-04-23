Minerals Technologies Inc Expected to Earn FY2020 Earnings of $3.65 Per Share (NYSE:MTX)

Minerals Technologies Inc (NYSE:MTX) – Equities researchers at G.Research cut their FY2020 EPS estimates for Minerals Technologies in a research report issued on Monday, April 20th. G.Research analyst R. Morbelli now anticipates that the basic materials company will post earnings per share of $3.65 for the year, down from their previous forecast of $4.15. G.Research also issued estimates for Minerals Technologies’ FY2022 earnings at $4.45 EPS.

Get Minerals Technologies alerts:

Minerals Technologies (NYSE:MTX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The basic materials company reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.04. Minerals Technologies had a net margin of 7.41% and a return on equity of 10.39%. The business had revenue of $440.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $431.47 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.17 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.6% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on MTX. ValuEngine lowered shares of Minerals Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Sidoti began coverage on shares of Minerals Technologies in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Minerals Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Minerals Technologies from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Minerals Technologies currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $65.00.

NYSE MTX opened at $36.66 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.72, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a current ratio of 2.31, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. Minerals Technologies has a 12-month low of $27.28 and a 12-month high of $63.46. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $36.14 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $49.92.

In other news, CEO Douglas T. Dietrich acquired 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 27th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $34.41 per share, for a total transaction of $51,615.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 82,386 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,834,902.26. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 2.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Minerals Technologies in the fourth quarter worth about $55,000. Advisor Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Minerals Technologies by 25.3% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 1,342 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $77,000 after acquiring an additional 271 shares during the period. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc raised its position in shares of Minerals Technologies by 206.4% in the fourth quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc now owns 1,532 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $88,000 after acquiring an additional 1,032 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Minerals Technologies by 63.8% in the fourth quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,566 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $148,000 after acquiring an additional 999 shares during the period. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new position in shares of Minerals Technologies in the fourth quarter worth about $202,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.77% of the company’s stock.

About Minerals Technologies

Minerals Technologies Inc develops, produces, and markets various specialty mineral, mineral-based, and synthetic mineral products, and supporting systems and services worldwide. The company's Specialty Minerals segment produces and sells precipitated calcium carbonate and quicklime; and provides natural mineral products comprising limestone and talc.

Featured Story: Book Value Per Share – BVPS

Receive News & Ratings for Minerals Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Minerals Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.