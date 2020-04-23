Moody’s (MCO) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

Moody’s (NYSE:MCO) is set to post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, April 30th. Analysts expect Moody’s to post earnings of $2.28 per share for the quarter. Moody’s has set its FY 2020

Pre-Market guidance at 9.10-9.30 EPS and its FY20 guidance at $9.10-9.30 EPS.Individual interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Moody’s (NYSE:MCO) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The business services provider reported $2.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.08. Moody’s had a net margin of 29.44% and a return on equity of 261.43%. The company had revenue of $1.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.21 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.63 EPS. Moody’s’s quarterly revenue was up 16.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Moody’s to post $9 EPS for the current fiscal year and $10 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Moody’s stock opened at $239.83 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.92, a current ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.30. Moody’s has a 12-month low of $164.19 and a 12-month high of $287.25. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $219.34 and its 200 day moving average is $233.10. The company has a market capitalization of $44.83 billion, a PE ratio of 32.32, a PEG ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.18.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.56 per share. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.93%. Moody’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.02%.

A number of analysts have commented on MCO shares. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Moody’s from $240.00 to $234.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of Moody’s from $294.00 to $248.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. Argus boosted their price target on shares of Moody’s from $245.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their price target on shares of Moody’s from $275.00 to $210.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald upped their target price on shares of Moody’s from $233.00 to $266.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $254.00.

In other Moody’s news, CFO Mark Kaye sold 3,520 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total transaction of $844,800.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 7,303 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,752,720. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Raymond W. Mcdaniel sold 42,905 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.18, for a total transaction of $9,532,632.90. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 286,151 shares in the company, valued at $63,577,029.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 63,624 shares of company stock valued at $14,881,827. 0.79% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Moody’s

Moody's Corporation provides credit ratings; and credit, capital markets, and economic research, data, and analytical tools worldwide. It operates through two segments, Moody's Investors Service and Moody's Analytics. The Moody's Investors Service segment publishes credit ratings on various debt obligations and entities that issue such obligations, such as various corporate and governmental obligations, structured finance securities, and commercial paper programs.

