Mr. Cooper Group (COOP) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Mr. Cooper Group (NASDAQ:COOP) is scheduled to release its earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, April 30th. Analysts expect Mr. Cooper Group to post earnings of $0.92 per share for the quarter. Persons interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Mr. Cooper Group (NASDAQ:COOP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The company reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.36. The firm had revenue of $618.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $543.95 million. Mr. Cooper Group had a positive return on equity of 20.89% and a negative net margin of 5.68%. On average, analysts expect Mr. Cooper Group to post $4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $5 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NASDAQ:COOP opened at $8.43 on Thursday. Mr. Cooper Group has a 1 year low of $4.31 and a 1 year high of $14.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.37, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a current ratio of 1.80. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $7.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $712.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.97 and a beta of 0.96.

COOP has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Mr. Cooper Group from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $12.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, April 9th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Mr. Cooper Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Mr. Cooper Group from $17.00 to $14.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 13th. BidaskClub upgraded Mr. Cooper Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Finally, TheStreet cut Mr. Cooper Group from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.33.

In related news, CFO Christopher G. Marshall acquired 2,749 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 10th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $9.50 per share, with a total value of $26,115.50. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 665,975 shares in the company, valued at $6,326,762.50. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 1.53% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Mr. Cooper Group Company Profile

Mr. Cooper Group Inc provides servicing, origination, and transaction-based services related principally to single-family residences in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Servicing, Originations, and Xome. The Servicing segment performs activities for originated and purchased loans, as well as operates as a subservicer for various clients that own the underlying servicing rights.

