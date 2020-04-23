National Bank Financial Raises Jamieson Wellness (TSE:JWEL) Price Target to C$33.25

Jamieson Wellness (TSE:JWEL) had its target price raised by investment analysts at National Bank Financial from C$29.75 to C$33.25 in a report released on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. National Bank Financial’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 5.42% from the company’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Jamieson Wellness from C$30.00 to C$34.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. CIBC lifted their target price on Jamieson Wellness from C$30.00 to C$33.00 in a report on Monday, April 13th.

Shares of JWEL stock opened at C$31.54 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$27.26 and its 200-day moving average price is C$26.13. The company has a current ratio of 2.37, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 67.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.23 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.43. Jamieson Wellness has a 12 month low of C$17.38 and a 12 month high of C$32.09.

Jamieson Wellness Inc develops, manufactures, distributes, sells, and markets natural health products in Canada and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Jamieson Brands and Strategic Partners. The company offers health products for humans, including vitamins, herbals, and mineral nutritional supplements; and over-the-counter remedies under the Jamieson and Lorna Vanderhaeghe Health Solutions Inc brands, as well as sports nutrition products under the Progressive, Precision, and Iron Vegan brands.

