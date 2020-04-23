National Bank Financial Weighs in on Inovalis Real Estate Investment Trust’s FY2020 Earnings (TSE:INO)

Inovalis Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:INO) – Stock analysts at National Bank Financial dropped their FY2020 EPS estimates for Inovalis Real Estate Investment Trust in a research note issued on Monday, April 20th. National Bank Financial analyst M. Kornack now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.65 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $0.82. National Bank Financial currently has a “Sector Perform Under Weight” rating on the stock.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 29th will be issued a $0.069 dividend. This represents a $0.83 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of ∞. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 28th.

