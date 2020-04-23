NCR (NCR) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

NCR (NYSE:NCR) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, April 30th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.32 per share for the quarter. NCR has set its FY 2020

After-Hours guidance at 2.75-2.85 EPS and its FY20 guidance at $2.75-2.85 EPS.Parties that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

NCR (NYSE:NCR) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The information technology services provider reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.01. NCR had a net margin of 7.01% and a return on equity of 59.60%. The business had revenue of $1.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.73 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.84 EPS. On average, analysts expect NCR to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get NCR alerts:

NCR stock opened at $18.30 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.29, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 0.93. NCR has a one year low of $10.55 and a one year high of $35.87. The stock has a market cap of $2.26 billion, a PE ratio of 5.55 and a beta of 1.82. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $28.98.

In other news, EVP James Bedore purchased 2,800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 13th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $17.49 per share, for a total transaction of $48,972.00. Following the acquisition, the executive vice president now directly owns 65,754 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,150,037.46. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Daniel William Campbell sold 2,866 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.04, for a total transaction of $86,094.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of NCR from $17.00 to $16.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Wells Fargo & Co cut their price target on shares of NCR from $45.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Stephens cut their price target on shares of NCR from $39.00 to $30.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $28.00 price target on shares of NCR in a research note on Sunday, April 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of NCR from $32.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. NCR has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $27.33.

About NCR

NCR Corporation provides software and services for the financial, retail, hospitality, telecommunications, and technology industries worldwide. The company's Software segment offers industry-based software platforms, applications, and application suites for the financial services, retail, hospitality, and small business industries; and cash management software, video banking software, fraud and loss prevention, check and document imaging, remote-deposit capture, and customer-facing mobile and digital banking applications for the financial services industry.

See Also: What is required to own or exchange cryptocurrency?

Receive News & Ratings for NCR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NCR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.