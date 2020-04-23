NeoPhotonics (NPTN) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

NeoPhotonics (NYSE:NPTN) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, April 30th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.01) per share for the quarter. NeoPhotonics has set its Q1 2020

NeoPhotonics (NYSE:NPTN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The semiconductor company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.10. The firm had revenue of $103.36 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $97.38 million. NeoPhotonics had a negative net margin of 4.79% and a negative return on equity of 7.39%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.11 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect NeoPhotonics to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NYSE:NPTN opened at $8.45 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $410.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.84, a P/E/G ratio of 8.62 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a current ratio of 2.12. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $7.02 and a 200 day moving average of $7.57. NeoPhotonics has a 52-week low of $3.26 and a 52-week high of $9.46.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on NPTN shares. MKM Partners raised their price target on NeoPhotonics to $10.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. B. Riley boosted their target price on NeoPhotonics from $9.00 to $10.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 13th. Rosenblatt Securities reduced their price target on shares of NeoPhotonics from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of NeoPhotonics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.75 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of NeoPhotonics in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $11.00 price objective for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $9.68.

In other news, CEO Timothy Storrs Jenks sold 16,875 shares of NeoPhotonics stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.25, for a total value of $156,093.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 16.00% of the company’s stock.

NeoPhotonics Company Profile

NeoPhotonics Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells optoelectronic products that transmit, receive, and switch high speed digital optical signals for communications networks. It offers high speed products, including transmitter, receiver, and switching products for 100G (gigabits per second) and optical transmission applications over distances of 2 to 2,000 kilometers; optical components for coherent systems, including narrow linewidth tunable transmit and local oscillator lasers (NLW-ITLA) that generate ultra-pure wavelength or color for coherent transmission, as well as coherent micro-modulators, which encode the information on the intensity and phase of the optical beam; and integrated coherent receivers (ICRs) that decode the phase and polarization encoded coherent signals.

