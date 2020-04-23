Newriver Reit (LON:NRR) Share Price Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $167.10

Shares of Newriver Reit PLC (LON:NRR) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $167.10 and traded as low as $56.10. Newriver Reit shares last traded at $56.10, with a volume of 1,223,449 shares trading hands.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Peel Hunt reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 225 ($2.96) target price on shares of Newriver Reit in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Liberum Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Newriver Reit in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. Peel Hunt restated a “buy” rating on shares of Newriver Reit in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. Berenberg Bank lowered their target price on shares of Newriver Reit from GBX 220 ($2.89) to GBX 103 ($1.35) and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on shares of Newriver Reit from GBX 200 ($2.63) to GBX 90 ($1.18) and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 155.50 ($2.05).

The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 84.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 167.10. The stock has a market cap of $178.48 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 78.11.

In other news, insider Allan Lockhart sold 148,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 190 ($2.50), for a total transaction of £282,625 ($371,777.16).

About Newriver Reit

NewRiver REIT plc (‘NewRiver') is a leading Real Estate Investment Trust specializing in buying, managing, developing and recycling convenience-led, community-focused retail and leisure assets throughout the UK. Our £1.3 billion portfolio covers over 9 million sq ft and comprises 34 community shopping centres, 19 conveniently located retail parks and over 650 community pubs.

