Next Fifteen Communications Group’s (NFC) Under Review Rating Reaffirmed at Peel Hunt

Next Fifteen Communications Group (LON:NFC)‘s stock had its “under review” rating restated by analysts at Peel Hunt in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Separately, Berenberg Bank cut their price objective on shares of Next Fifteen Communications Group from GBX 630 ($8.29) to GBX 420 ($5.52) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th.

LON NFC opened at GBX 376 ($4.95) on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 343.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 462.98. Next Fifteen Communications Group has a 12 month low of GBX 199.50 ($2.62) and a 12 month high of GBX 668 ($8.79). The company has a market capitalization of $325.96 million and a PE ratio of 44.76. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 72.15.

About Next Fifteen Communications Group

Next Fifteen Communications Group plc provides communications services in the United Kingdom, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the United States, and the Asia Pacific. It offers strategy and insight, online marketing, corporate and internal communications, media training, brand and message consultancy, market research, digital, marketing communications, and creative and content, as well as public, media, analyst, and investor relations services; and digital and technology products and services.

