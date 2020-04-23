NK Lukoil PAO (OTCMKTS:LUKOY) vs. HENGAN INTL GRP/ADR (OTCMKTS:HEGIY) Head-To-Head Comparison

NK Lukoil PAO (OTCMKTS:LUKOY) and HENGAN INTL GRP/ADR (OTCMKTS:HEGIY) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, institutional ownership, dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk and earnings.

Dividends

NK Lukoil PAO pays an annual dividend of $5.25 per share and has a dividend yield of 8.3%. HENGAN INTL GRP/ADR pays an annual dividend of $1.32 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.1%. HENGAN INTL GRP/ADR pays out 55.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

0.9% of NK Lukoil PAO shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.0% of HENGAN INTL GRP/ADR shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares NK Lukoil PAO and HENGAN INTL GRP/ADR’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio NK Lukoil PAO $123.17 billion 0.35 $9.92 billion N/A N/A HENGAN INTL GRP/ADR $3.10 billion 3.27 $574.15 million $2.38 17.89

NK Lukoil PAO has higher revenue and earnings than HENGAN INTL GRP/ADR.

Profitability

This table compares NK Lukoil PAO and HENGAN INTL GRP/ADR’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets NK Lukoil PAO 8.16% 15.98% 10.91% HENGAN INTL GRP/ADR N/A N/A N/A

Risk & Volatility

NK Lukoil PAO has a beta of 1.19, indicating that its share price is 19% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, HENGAN INTL GRP/ADR has a beta of 0.71, indicating that its share price is 29% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for NK Lukoil PAO and HENGAN INTL GRP/ADR, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score NK Lukoil PAO 1 0 1 0 2.00 HENGAN INTL GRP/ADR 0 0 0 0 N/A

Summary

NK Lukoil PAO beats HENGAN INTL GRP/ADR on 10 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

NK Lukoil PAO Company Profile

PJSC LUKOIL, together with its subsidiaries, engages in exploration, production, refining, marketing, and distribution of oil and gas. The company's Exploration and Production segment explores for, develops, and produces primarily crude oil. Its Refining, Marketing and Distribution segment processes crude oil into refined products; purchases, sells, and transports crude oil and refined petroleum products; refines and sells chemical products; and produces and distributes steam and electricity, as well as provides related services. The company operates a retail network of 5,258 filling stations and 129 oil depots in 18 countries, as well as markets its own and third-party crude oil and refined products through wholesale and retail channels in Russia, Europe, the South-East Asia, Central and North America, and internationally. PJSC LUKOIL was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Moscow, Russia.

HENGAN INTL GRP/ADR Company Profile

Hengan International Group Company Limited, an investment holding company, manufactures, distributes, and sells personal hygiene products in the People's Republic of China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The company offers box tissue papers, first-aid products, enema, skin care and cleansing products, baby skin care products, sanitary napkins and pantiliners, kitchen towels/papers, pocket handkerchiefs, preservation bags/paper, toilet rolls, adult and baby diapers, and wet tissues. It is also involved in the trading of various products for ladies, pregnant women, infants, and kids. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Jinjiang, the People's Republic of China.

